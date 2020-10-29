Tanzania: AFC Punish Rhino Rangers at Home Ground

29 October 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Yasinta Amos, Arusha

ARUSHA FC woke up from a slumber to post their first win of the First Division League (FDL) over Rhino Rangers at Sheikh Amri Abeid stadium here.

AFC, who lost two previous matches, laboured to post a slim 2-1 over Rhino Rangers.

AFC lost 3-0 away to Geita Gold FC before then suffering 2-1 to Pamba FC in Mwanza.

In the match staged at Sheikh Amri Abeid Stadium, AFC managed to open their goal account through Ezekiel Anderson's expertly taken penalty in the 35th minute.

AFC netted their winner in the 75th minute through Nazir Abdul.

Speaking after the game, the AFC head Coach Atuga Manyundo said they fought hard for the victory after losing two away matches.

He lauded his boys for the determination that enabled them to win the crucial home game.

"We have just earned three points at home and we are now working to ensure that we win the second home-ground match against Kitayosce of Tabora on October 31st right here in Arusha," said Manyundo.

He urged the various stakeholders in the region to continue supporting their team in home and away matches.

Additionally, AFC Captain, Omary Mamba said the match was tough and highly challenging as they played with pressure following two losses. He said every player worked hard to ensure the team gets three points.

AFC who are pooled in the group B of the First Division League (FDL), are placed seventh having pocketed 3 points.

Geita Gold FC lead the pack with 9 points, followed by Fountain Gate with 9 points while Pamba FC are third with 7 points.

Transit Camp of Dar es Salaam are placed fourth slot with 6 points while Kitayosce have also pocketed 6 points on the fifth position.

Rhino Rangers are sixth ahead of the seventh-placed AFC. Singida United are placed 8th, ahead of Mbao (9th ) and finally Alliance (10th ).

Read the original article on Daily News.

