South Africa: Spike in Nelson Mandela Bay Covid-19 Cases - Residents Asked to Report Gatherings

analysis

The Nelson Mandela Bay municipality has called on residents to report large social gatherings to the police's emergency line as the number of new and active Covid-19 infections in Nelson Mandela Bay jumped from 700 to 1,185 in the course of a weekend - but in a bizarre twist, the Eastern Cape Department of Health reported in a public release on Sunday that the province now has more recoveries than the total number of confirmed cases.

"Although the second wave was anticipated to hit the city around December, the increasing social gatherings have played a big role in spreading the virus with thousands of residents not adhering to the Covid-19 regulations," the municipality said on Tuesday.

Statistics kept by the municipality further highlighted that nine children up to the age of four had tested positive for the virus, another 10 between the ages of five and nine, and 32 children between the ages of 10 and 14....