South Africa: The Western Cape Has Reached a Covid-19 Fork in the Road - We Have Four Main Choices to Make

opinion

The road to recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic will not be easy. Tough choices need to be made, with far less money than before. Together with civil society and the private sector, and across political lines, we will focus the Western Cape on creating jobs, building a safer province and entrenching the rights of residents to dignity and wellbeing.

On 22 October 2020, I delivered a special address to the Western Cape provincial parliament where I set out our government's plans to recover from the Covid-19 crisis.

We face a fork in the road, as does every other provincial government in South Africa. The demands on us have never been greater, with growing unemployment, poverty and hunger, and we will have significantly less money available to get the job done.

We have no choice but to make the hard choices needed now - to pick that correct path so we ensure our province keeps on moving forward.

This moment is indeed hard, because it will require trade-offs.

When your budgets decline, you must pick some programmes that can continue and others that cannot. How will the Western Cape government make these tough decisions? I believe the people of the Western...