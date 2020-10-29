South Africa: Deputy President David Mabuza On Investigation Into Fraud in Mpumalanga

press release

The Office of the Deputy President has noted the media coverage on the arrest of about 11 people, including a current serving Member of Parliament, Hon. Bongani Bongo for alleged fraud that is said to have taken place during 2011 and 2012 in the Mpumalanga Province.

Whilst the Deputy President confirms that the reported alleged events fall under the period that he was serving as the Premier of Mpumalanga, he would like to categorically deny any involvement and condemn any attempt to drag his name in any form or capacity into the criminal conduct under investigation.

The Deputy President is not aware of any investigation on him as alluded to in the media, but would co-operate with law enforcement agencies should there be questions that need his response as a person who was responsible for the Province at the time, as the Premier of Mpumalanga. The Deputy President does however, welcome the progress made on the Special Investigating Unit's investigation into the Mpumalanga human settlements land procurement issue.

"We welcome progress that law enforcement agencies continue to make in the fight against corruption," said Deputy President David Mabuza.

Finally, the Deputy President appeals to the public to allow the law to take its course without hinderance, and should extend their support to our law enforcement agencies in carrying out their work by providing them with any evidential information that they might be aware of in order to expedite the investigation process.

As stated before, the fight against corruption as we embark on the reconstruction and recovery of the economy remains central to the work of this Administration.