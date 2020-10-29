South Africa: Nehawu Signs an Insourcing Agreement of Cleaners At SARS

29 October 2020
Congress of South African Trade Unions (Johannesburg)
press release

The National Education, Health and Allied Workers' Union [NEHAWU] has finally signed an agreement with the South African Revenue Services [SARS] to insource over 769 Cleaners.

These workers will be permanently employed by SARS as of the 1st November 2020 with benefits. This victory of the national union comes after protracted engagements that have been taking place between NEHAWU and the employer since 2017.

The employer has been delaying the conclusion of this process unnecessarily. A task team which was established to work on this matter also dismally failed to provide NEHAWU with tangible updates on insourcing nor gain traction to finalise the permanent absorption of these workers. Only when the national union decided to add the absorption of these contract workers as part of its demands during the historic 2019 Wage Strike action that led to total shutdown of SARS.

As NEHAWU, we are elated that the employer has finally acceded to our demand and these workers will now be permanently employed with benefits instead of being exploited by greedy service providers.

As agreed by parties, the next step now is the development of 12 to 24 months program to be designed for the up-skilling of these workers in order for them to be deployed in areas of need within SARS.

NEHAWU will be embarking on a national program as from the 2nd to the 6th November 2020 to report back to these workers and officially welcome them to the national union of Bheki Mkhize and Yure Mdyogolo.

The program will officially be launched at the following offices:

Alberton Campus on the 2nd November 2020

Albany and Trescon on the 4th November 2020

Port Elizabeth Office on the 5th November 2020

Bellville Office on the 6th November 2020

As NEHAWU, we will continue to negotiate for proper conditions of employment for these workers as they now fall within the bargaining unit and we trust that all other entities including government departments will learn from this agreement and stop the exploitation of workers through service providers who are abusing cleaners and security guards by overworking them for profit accumulation but paying them meagre salaries with no benefits.

Read the original article on COSATU.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Congress of South African Trade Unions. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: COSATU

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
U.S. Opposition to Okonjo-Iweala as WTO Chief Stalls Process
Are We Witnessing the Fall of Malawi Cleric Bushiri's Empire?
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Adele Rolling in the 'Deep' After Africa Sex Tourism Skit

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.