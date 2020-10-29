Nigeria: Fire Guts 18 Rooms, 8 Toilets in Kano Nursing School

29 October 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)

The Kano State Fire Service has confirmed that 18 rooms and eight toilets were razed in Wednesday night fire at the School of Nursing and Midwifery, Kano.

Alhaji Saidu Muhammed, Public Relations Officer of the Service, confirmed the incident in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), on Thursday in Kano.

Muhammed said that the Service received a distressed call from one Ibrahim Bashir of fire outbreak at a students' hostel in the school.

He said the fire started at about 6:37 p.m. gutted upper floor of the building destroying 18 rooms and eight toilets.

The spokesman said that a team of fire fighters were deployed to the scene who extinguished the fire, adding that there were no casualties in the incident.

Muhammad enjoined residents to keep fire buckets, blankets and extinguishers at home to curtail fire incident.

He added that the cause of the fire is being investigated. (NAN)

vanguardngr.com

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Copyright © 2020 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

