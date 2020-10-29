Tanzania: State Conducts DNA on 11 Ngara Accident Victims

Bukoba — DNA tests were carried on eleven unidentified people who died in a grisly road accident on October 25, this year in Ngara District.

Ngara District Commissioner (DC), Lt Col Michael Mtenjele said a total of 16 passengers died in the accident while five bodies, including two Tanzanians and three Burundi nationals were identified and collected by their relatives.

"DNA tests were taken on eleven unidentified bodies before they were separately buried at Mukidiri village on Tuesday afternoon. Each DNA was given a special identification number in case a relative comes forward," he said.

Ngara District Medical Officer (DMO), Dr Revocatus Ndyekobora said 36 patients were still admitted, with ten patients admitted at Murugwanza DDH and six others at Nyamiaga hospital, and who were all in stable condition.

Kagera Regional Police Commander (RPC), Revocatus Malimi explained that the ill-fated bus with registration number T670 DKL, property of Fly Emirates overturned three kilometres from Ngara town at around 10 a.m., after its brakes failed while descending a steep hill at Kumunyange village in Ngara District. "At least 13 passengers died on the spot while three others died while receiving medical treatment in hospital.

The bus was plying between Ngara to Bukoba. We appeal to relatives of the passengers who died and those who sustained injuries to come forward and identify them.

"Ten among the injured passengers were in serious condition and doctors are trying to save their lives at Murugwanza designated hospital," he said.

President John Magufuli on Saturday sent a condolence message to victims of the accident as death toll rose from 13 to 16. Dr Magufuli, who was in Karatu District on his presidential campaign ahead of the general elections, delivered his condolence message to the bereaved families through the Kagera Regional Commissioner (RC), Marco Gaguti.

"I have learned with shock and sadness of the death of 16 Tanzanians. May they rest in peace," he said and wished for quick recovery for those injured in the grisly accident.

The president used the opportunity to remind road users, especially motorists, to adhere to road safety rules to avoid unnecessary accidents. He also called on the traffic police to take measures against road users who violate traffic rules.