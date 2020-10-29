Tanzania: CCM Wins in Opposition Strongholds

29 October 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

The Ruling Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM) Parliamentarian candidates have won in constituencies considered to be Chama cha Demokrasia na Maendeleo (CHADEMA)'s stronghold.

Official results released early Thursday show that Saashisha Mafue emerged the winner in Hai Constituency with 89,786 votes, while his nearest rival, who is also the national chairman for main opposition Chadema national chairman, Freeman Mbowe got 27,684.

In Mbeya Urban, another constituency which was Chadema's stronghold, Dr Tulia Ackson (CCM) has been declared the winner with 75,225 of all votes while his counterpart, Joseph Mbilinyi (Chadema) got only 37,591.

Official results announced in Moshi Urban show that, Priscus Tarimo from CCM is the winner with 31,169 votes while Chadema's Raymond Mboya got 22,555.

Copyright © 2020 Tanzania Daily News.

