South Africa: Wolseley Community Fears More Bodies Will Be Dug Up After Suspect Appears in Court

28 October 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Vincent Cruywagen

Suspect in court after three bodies are found. Local community leaders say it's likely more murder victims lie buried in a desolate field near Pine Valley informal settlement.

Siyamkela Sobambela, 32, briefly appeared in the Wolseley Magistrates' Court in the Western Cape on Tuesday, charged with the murder of 21-year-old Bernadine Frans on Saturday 24 October. After the suspect was arrested, two more bodies were found in shallow graves near Pine Valley informal settlement.

According to police, after Sobambela was arrested in connection with the murder of Frans, they were again called out to the same area, where a shallow grave had been discovered in a field by a passerby.

With the assistance of the forensic pathology services, an unidentified woman's body was removed from the grave. A search of the area led to the discovery of another grave and another body -- with identity, age and gender yet to be determined.

Sobambela's case has been postponed to 9 December for further investigation. Until then he remains in custody.

Wolseley community leaders who spoke to Maverick Citizen said they would not be surprised if more bodies were buried in an area where gang-related activity is rife.

Kristien and Liaan Marthinus,...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

