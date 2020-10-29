Nigeria: CBN Lifts Restrictions On Mortgage Refinancing By MRCs

29 October 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Elizabeth Adegbesan

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) yesterday, said it has lifted the restriction on Mortgage Refinance Companies, MRCs, against refinancing mortgages of non-shareholder banks Mortgage Refinance Companies, MRCs, from.

The apex bank disclosed this in a circular titled: "Regulatory and Supervisory Framework for the Operations of a Mortgage Refinance Company (MRC) -Approval to refinance non-member Bank."

The circular signed by Director, Financial Policy and Regulation Department, CBN, Ibrahim Tukur, stated: "The extant Regulatory and Supervisory Framework for the Operations of a Mortgage Refinance Company provides in Section 7.3.1.5 that a mortgage refinance company (MRC) shall not, without the prior approval of the CBN, extend total outstanding credit to any single borrower which is equal to or more than twenty times the value of the borrower's shares with the MRC or 25 percent of its shareholders' funds unimpaired by losses. This provision negatively impacts the mortgages sub-sector as it constrains MRCs from refinancing the mortgages of non-shareholder banks.

"Consequently, the restriction on non-member mortgage lenders from refinancing their mortgages with MRCs has been removed. MRCs are hereby permitted to refinance the qualifying mortgages of mortgage lenders that do not hold its equity, subject to compliance with all other relevant provisions specified in the Framework."

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Vanguard

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
U.S. Opposition to Okonjo-Iweala as WTO Chief Stalls Process
Are We Witnessing the Fall of Malawi Cleric Bushiri's Empire?
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Adele Rolling in the 'Deep' After Africa Sex Tourism Skit

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.