Zimbabwe: Unifreight Seeks Shareholder Approval to Cede Stake in Two Subsidiaries

29 October 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Alois Vinga

LISTED transport logistics group, Unifreight Africa Limited is seeking shareholder approval to cede stake in two of its subsidiary companies in a transaction that will result in a shares swap with ZimPlow.

A circular to shareholders issued this week revealed that Unifreight Africa Limited's sub-subsidiary, Clan Services (Private) Limited intends to dispose of its 51% shareholding in Tredcor Zimbabwe.

This will result in the exchange for 18,399,564 newly issued ordinary shares in Zimplow Holdings Limited.

Unifreight also intends to surrender 100% of its shareholding in Birmingham Investments in exchange for newly issued ordinary shares in Zimplow and will receive an aggregate of 34.174.010 shares in ZimPlow.

"Pursuant to the Signed Acquisition Agreements dated 22 September 2020, the Board is requesting Shareholders to consider and, if deemed fit, approve the above," reads the circular in part.

Established in 1997, Tredcor trading as TrenTyre Zimbabwe is the exclusive distributor for the GoodYear brand of tyres in Zimbabwe.

The company is involved in tyre retreading, fleet tyre management, tyre filling services and distribution of various brands of new vehicle tyres.

For the year ended 31 December 2019, Tredcor posted a turnover of $81.68 Million, which was an increase from $53.6 Million in 2018 on an inflation adjusted basis.

Birmingham Investments is the 100% shareholder in Birmingham Property.

Birmingham Property is the owner of an immovable property known as 63/65 Birmingham Road, Southerton, and Harare. The property is currently vacant but was previously leased by a tenant for a monthly rental of US$10,350 or US$124,200 annually.

"This offer to Unifreight has been bundled with Zimplow's offers to Scanlink (Private) Limited's shareholders for their entire shareholding in Scanlink and Essential Proposition Properties (Private) Limited's property, commonly known as Stand 30001 Dagenham Road, Willowvale, Harare," said the circular.

The proposed Transaction will see Unifreight moving from holding shares in private companies to holding shares in a fairly liquid Zimbabwe Stock Exchange listed company.

Among other benefits the transaction will result in utilisation of the vacant Birmingham Property in a Value Adding Venture while presenting a sustainable solution to current occupation challenges by providing a taker with value adding projects.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
U.S. Opposition to Okonjo-Iweala as WTO Chief Stalls Process
Are We Witnessing the Fall of Malawi Cleric Bushiri's Empire?
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Adele Rolling in the 'Deep' After Africa Sex Tourism Skit

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.