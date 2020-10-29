Zimbabwe: Madhevere Confident of Pakistan Upset

Promising Zimbabwe national all-rounder Wesley Madhevere believes that the Chevrons are well capable of causing an upset against Pakistan when the two nations clash in the upcoming series, which begins with the first One-day International (ODI) in Rawalpindi on Friday.

Zimbabwe will be hoping for a good series against the former World champions in the crucial ODI series which is part of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Super League series.

The newly formed league doubles as the qualification series for the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 in India.

Speaking during a teleconference, Madhevere said while Zimbabwe were up against a strong Pakistan outfit, they were also equally capable of turning the tables on their highly rated opponents.

"Pakistan is definitely a very strong team at home but we have the ability to upset them. It all depends on that particular day," said Madhevere.

The 20-year-old also warned against writing off Zimbabwe before the start of the series.

"We can beat any team on any given day. We have beaten Pakistan in the past, so it all depends on how things turn out on a particular day. You can't predict anything before the start of the series or a match," he said.

"We have faced a challenge and that is to qualify directly to the 2023 World Cup. All are focused to give their best and win matches here. I am sure we have a chance against Pakistan."

Madhevere is also enjoying his stay in Pakistan despite being in quarantine due to Covid-19 pandemic.

"It is a lovely place as I am here for the first time and I liked what we have seen so far and people are forthcoming. We had a good time during practice sessions while staying in quarantine," he said.