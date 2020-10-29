Zimbabwe: NRZ Resumes Commuter Train Service in Bulawayo

29 October 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)

The National Railways of Zimbabwe (NRZ) Wednesday announced the resumption of its commuter train service in Bulawayo.

The company suspended both intercity and local services in March this year following the outbreak of Covid-19.

In an interview with NewZimbabwe.com, NRZ Public Relations manager, Nyasha Maravanyika said the commuter train service will start operating on the 2nd of November 2020.

"NRZ has put in place measures to prevent the spread of Covid-19. Coaches will be disinfected every day. Passengers will also have their temperature measured and hands washed or sanitised before boarding the train," said Maravanyika.

He said people suspected to be infected with the disease and commuters without face masks will not be allowed to board the train.

Maravanyika said security personnel will be deployed aboard the trains to ensure strict enforcement of Covid-19 regulations.

The Public Relations manager said, in respect of the City-Cowdray Park route which has been running since 5 November 2018, an additional service will be introduced on the City-Emganwini route.

"The extension of the service to Emganwini follows requests by residents and civic leaders for the NRZ to extend the commuter service for people staying in the south-western suburbs of the city. Fares for the commuter trains will be pegged at RTGS$16 per trip," added Maravanyika.

The commuter train service will run from Monday to Friday.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
U.S. Opposition to Okonjo-Iweala as WTO Chief Stalls Process
Are We Witnessing the Fall of Malawi Cleric Bushiri's Empire?
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Adele Rolling in the 'Deep' After Africa Sex Tourism Skit

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.