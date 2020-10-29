Namibia: Local Diplomats to Monitor Polls

29 October 2020
New Era (Windhoek)
By Kuzeeko Tjitemisa

Electoral Commission of Namibia chief electoral officer Theo Mujoro has said the commission is currently processing applications of diplomats who have applied to observe the regional council and local authority elections set for next month.

"Traditionally, regional council and local authority elections normally don't attract foreign observers. They don't apply and we don't invite them. Foreign observers are normally interested in the Presidential and National Assembly elections," Mujoro told New Era yesterday.

However, he said, the commission has received applications from various missions in the country, wanting to observe the elections, which are currently being considered.

In less than a month, Namibians are heading to the polls to elect new regional council and local authority councillors who will serve for five years. A considerable number of candidates, political parties and associations have registered to participate in the polls.

This year, a record of 93 independent candidates will participate in the upcoming elections, a significant jump from five who contested the 2015 vote. According to the electoral commission, it received a total of 493 candidates to contest in the country's 121 constituencies, of which 93 were independent candidates. From the 493, 423 were male candidates, while 70 are female.

Read the original article on New Era.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 New Era. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Era

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
U.S. Opposition to Okonjo-Iweala as WTO Chief Stalls Process
Are We Witnessing the Fall of Malawi Cleric Bushiri's Empire?
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Adele Rolling in the 'Deep' After Africa Sex Tourism Skit

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.