Namibia, Japan Collaborate to Address Inadequate Sport Facilities

Sport minister Agnes Tjongarero, who yesterday signed a memorandum of cooperation (MoC) with Japan's Ministry of Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology, said the newly-formed partnership will go a long way in helping Namibia address a raft of inadequacies; such as the lack of sport facilities and the training of coaches among others.

The MoC was signed yesterday in Windhoek and overseen by Tjongerero and Japan's ambassador to Namibia Hideaki Harada, who both expressed delight with the possibilities and opportunities that the new cooperation will bring forth for the two countries.

On her part, Tjongarero said the three-year MoC will put Namibia in an advantaged position in areas of infrastructure development, exchange of expertise in various sport fields between the two countries and local athletes will also get to benefit from the various legacy programmes that Japan has in store beyond the upcoming Tokyo Olympics.

"The MoC is in the field of sports and is inspired by the desire to promote and strengthen the good bilateral and cooperative relations between Japan and Namibia, and to also develop ties in the field of sports. Additionally, the MoC aims to enhance the happily existing friendly relations and to promote and consolidate cooperation in the field of sports on the basis of reciprocity, mutual recognition and mutual benefit. The MoC also seeks cooperation regarding the upcoming Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympics and Paralympic Games. But more specifically, this MoC will really help us in addressing issues of inadequate sport facilities and also exchanging expertise and skills with our Japanese friends. There is really more benefits to this cooperation, the athletes will benefit," said Tjongarero.

Ambassador Harada expressed similar sentiments, saying he is pleased to witness Namibia and Japan's friendship being taken to a new level where the people of both countries will benefit, especially the athletes and coaches.