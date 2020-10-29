Nigeria: Ondo Health Workers Urge Akeredolu to Constitute Governing Boards for State Hospitals

The workers sent a congratulatory message to the governor on his re-election.

Health workers who are members of the Medical and Health Workers Union of Nigeria in Ondo State have urged Governor Rotimi Akeredolu to constitute the governing boards for the Ondo State Hospital Management Board and the Ondo State Primary Health Care Development Board.

The workers in a congratulatory message sent to the governor on his re-election said the constitution of the two boards would enhance adequate welfare of the staff.

The letter to Mr Akeredolu was signed by Alake Fakinlede, the chairperson of the union and Alabi Suraj, secretary of the union.

"The Act that established UNIMEDTH needs to be amended. There is a need for a Memorandum of Understanding between HMB and UNIMEDTH to foster a greater relationship and enhance good staffing of UNlMEDTH."

"Constitution of Governing Board for Ondo State Primary Health Care development Board and the inclusion of a representative of our great union as a member of the Governing Board, due largely to the erroneous exclusion of our Union from the Act that established the Board."

"We have the pleasure of the entire members of the above-named union to register our congratulatory message and join other well-wishers in rejoicing with you on your well-deserved re-election as the executive governor of our dear state for the second term in office."

They also enjoined the governor to use his second term for an uplifting in the life of entire civil servants of state.