Namibia: 89 Families Receive New Homes

Keetmanshoop — The Ministry of Urban and Rural Development, through government's Mass Housing Development Programme, yesterday handed over 89 houses to beneficiaries in the Krönlein suburb of Keetmanshoop.

Delivering his keynote address, deputy minister Derek Klazen said the hand over event was the culmination of teamwork, adding he was delighted and humbled to celebrate such a commendable and collaborative effort with the beneficiaries.

"This is yet a demonstration of the unwavering commitment by the government in leading the national effort and making direct financial investment in the provision of affordable housing for our people," he emphasised. The politician further explained that the mass housing programme was introduced to reinforce existing housing development interventions that are aimed at addressing social development challenges with special attention paid to the needs of ultra-low and low-income groups.

He also said government's resolve and commitment towards delivering basic services and affordable shelter remains unshaken and will continue under the current administration of President Hage Geingob. He noted that despite some challenges that have characterised the implementation of the programme, there was, however, solid testimony that with commitment and unity of purpose no problem is too big to overcome. "In order to ensure affordability, especially to low-income earners, the government through a Cabinet decision discounted the prices of social houses by as much as 75%," he said. Addressing the respective beneficiaries, Klazen informed them that the National Housing Enterprise and Keetmanshoop municipality have been directed that all houses should be occupied by the beneficiaries by latest 31 October 2020.

"Secondly, I am imploring on everyone to honour their mortgage repayment obligations without any fail or delay as the funds repaid will be used to finance a house for a fellow Namibian who is equally in need of decent shelter," he continued. One of the beneficiaries, Silly Wimmerth, said she was grateful to have a place to call home. "We do not need to pay landlords high rent anymore or moving around looking for accommodation," she added.