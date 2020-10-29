Malawi: Government Says No More Manual Land Rent Notices

Lilongwe — Government has directed that issuing manual ground rent notices should start phasing out before January 2021.

Minister of Lands, Kezzie Msukwa gave the directive Wednesday during the launch of the Land Rent Roll System at Crossroads Hotel in Lilongwe.

He said with effect from January 1, 2021 no Regional Lands Office would be allowed to issue manual ground rent notices unless they encounter technical hitches.

"Even in such circumstances, issuance of manual ground rent notices will only be possible after getting necessary formal approvals," said Msukwa.

He said the launch of the Land Rent Roll System marks a major milestone in our efforts towards improving the way of doing business in the Ministry.

Msukwa said there are many challenges facing land administration ranging from inefficient service delivery of land management services, abuse of office, corruption to politicization of land matters.

"Government is committed to seeing that these problems are dealt with utmost urgency so that there are tangible improvements in the way land issues are handled," he pointed out.

The Minister said the Land Rent Roll System is a component of the Land Information Management System (LIMS) that would be developed soon.

He wished to see that there was an interoperable Land Information Management System in place by next year.

Msukwa said the system would help the Ministry efficiently produce accurate ground rent notices.

He added the Ministry would be able to deliver notices to leaseholders in time, thereby improving its capacity to collect more revenue.

"For the public at large, the system is an opportunity for them to have confidence in the services that they will be getting from the Ministry," the Minister stated.

He appealed to all officers at the Regional Land Offices in all the three regions, as end users, to quickly embrace this technology.

Msukwa said government was keen to see radical changes in the way of conducting land administration business in the Ministry.

He said Malawians are expecting efficient and transparent service delivery from us and time for mediocrity is long gone.

He thanked World Bank through the Agriculture Sector Wide Approach-Support Project (ASWAP-SP) for providing the resources to design this Land Rent Roll System.

He commended Agricultural Commercialization Project (AGCOM) for making it possible that we launch the Land Rent Roll System.

Secretary for Lands, Bernard Sande said Ministry used land records systems before it crashed in 1996 and was never recovered.

He said the new initiative would help the Ministry to have an updated digital land record for effective land administration.

President of IT Association of Malawi, Bram Fudzulani said the Ministry needs to build more capacities for officers in the Ministry to implement the system.

He said the system need to be guarded jealously in order to prevent issues of abuse by some officers within the Ministry.