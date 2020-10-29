Nigeria: Buhari's Rice Revolution Has Lifted Abakiliki Rice - Ebonyi Farmers

29 October 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Nabob Ogbonna

Abakiliki — Farmers in Ebonyi State believe rice revolution in the state actually began in 2015.

Before then, the farmers said, locally produced rice were not attractive to the residents as they preferred the imported rice.

According to them, prior to the present admnistration, a 25kg bag of rice was sold at about N2,400 to N2, 500 depending on the quality. The price they said could never attract local production.

A rice farmer, who also serves as rice machine operator at the popular Abakiliki Rice mill, said he was among the first beneficiaries of the revolution in 2015.

"Today, I have purchased buses which I registered with a transport firm. I have a land and built my own house. So my position has truly changed from ordinary driver to bus owner, landlord, courtesy of the present administration of President Muhammadu Buhari.

"In 2015, before May, I farmed rice and by June the price of rice skyrocketed from N2,400 or N2,500 to N9,500 and N10,000 for 25 kg. That was when the gain started.

Another rice farmer. Mr. Kingdom Onyedichi, said the revolution in rice today was necessitated by the ban on importation of foreign rice by the federal government.

"Before now, local rice was not as lucrative as it is now because of the previous governments policies on agriculture.

"For instance, during the era of the immediate past government led by President Goodluck Jonathan, importation of foreign rice was rampant but Buhari came and stopped it," he said.

That is where the rice revolution started in Nigeria.

He said "today, people from Lagos, Kano, Port Harcourt are coming here to buy Abakiliki rice, adding that "we are happy with the development because no rice farmer in this state would say he or she is not happy with Buhari.

"Rice farmers are now building good houses, training their children in good schools," he said.

The state Commissioner for Agriculture, Chief Ogodoali Nomeh, said the state government had put in place sustainability plans in rice farming.

The commissioner said the state's production capacity from 365,000 metrics tonnes per annum in 2015 has risen.

"We have done a lot of things to make sure that we do not only sustain the tempo but to improve on what we started in 2015.

"In 2015, the production capacity of Ebonyi State was 365 metrics tones per annum.

"And in 2017, two years after, we improved to production capacity of 967 metrics tonnes per annum and occupied the 4th position in rice production nationwide.

'Today, Ebonyi State is second in rice production with about 120 million metrics tonnes yearly.

"And we did that by improving on the facilities we met on ground when this state government assumed office in 2015.

"One is that we provided parboiling mechines in the three rice clusters located in the three Senatorial zones which we inherited from the past government.

"We did not stop at that, we also built another fertiliser plant to make them two in the state, bought tractors to aid mechanized farming. So these were the major things we put in place to sustain rice farming in Ebonyi State.

"Another thing is that we gave out loan and incentives to encourage them," he explained.

Our correspondent who visited the mill gathered that 25 kg of rice now goes for N9,000 to N10,000, depending on the grade.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Trust

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
U.S. Opposition to Okonjo-Iweala as WTO Chief Stalls Process
Are We Witnessing the Fall of Malawi Cleric Bushiri's Empire?
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Adele Rolling in the 'Deep' After Africa Sex Tourism Skit

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.