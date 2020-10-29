South Africa: In Senekal's Fateng-Tse-Ntsho Township, Kids Score a Try By Picking Rugby Over Crime and Drugs

29 October 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Shiraaz Mohamed

The message coming from coach Thabo Mokoena is loud and clear. Don't get caught up in crime and drugs. Winners play rugby and don't end up in jail. Mokoena is the coach of a rugby team in Fateng-Tse-Ntsho in the Free State. Lying between Bethlehem and Senekal, Fateng-Tse-Nthsho gained media attention after it emerged that the men accused of the murder of farmer Brendin Horner hailed from the township.

A passionate man about life and rugby, coach Thabo Mokoena always encourages kids to excel in life and used the arrests of the men accused of Brendin Horner's murder as a perfect example.

Said Mokoena: "I use my life as an example. To be a gangster is not a good thing. One can end up in jail. Like when Brendin's thing happened I told the kids, if you are not playing sport, this is where you can end up, in jail. I tell them when you play sport, you can go far and achieve many things. The choice is theirs. I have brothers in jail. When they come out of jail they say it is not nice inside. Most of the kids listen and I can see they are going to...

