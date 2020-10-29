South Africa: Makana Judgment Appeal - 'They Are Using Taxpayers' Money to Defend the Indefensible'

28 October 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Estelle Ellis

Community activists have slammed the decision by the Eastern Cape provincial government to approach the Supreme Court of Appeal for permission to fight a ruling that the Makana Municipality, based in Makhanda, be dissolved for its 'unconstitutional failure' to provide services to residents. The Supreme Court of Appeal has granted permission to Premier Oscar Mabuyane's government to appeal in the matter.

"Why are they using taxpayers' money to save a local government that has collapsed?"

Ayanda Kota, community activist and one of the driving forces behind the ground-breaking ruling, asked this question on Tuesday after the Supreme Court of Appeal gave permission to the Eastern Cape provincial government and the Makana Municipality to appeal against a ruling that the municipal council must be dissolved for its unconstitutional failure to provide services to residents.

After extensive litigation by the Unemployed People's Movement about service delivery failures in the Makana district municipality, including frequent and extensive water outages, electricity problems, sewage, waste management and issues with road maintenance, Judge Igna Stretch gave her ruling in January 2020 that the service delivery failures in Makhanda were so severe, widespread and extensive that they violated the Constitution and justified the dissolution of the municipal...

