South Africa: Covid-19 Death Toll Reaches 19,111

29 October 2020
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

The number of detected COVID-19 cases is now 719 714 after 1 863 new infections were identified in the last 24 hours.

In Wednesday's statement, Health Minister, Dr Zweli Mkhize, said 58 patients succumbed the respiratory illness, which pushes the death toll to 19 111.

Of the latest deaths, 18 are from the Eastern Cape, 12 from KwaZulu-Natal, 10 from the Western Cape, seven from Limpopo, six from the Northern Cape, three from the Free State and two from Gauteng.

"We extend our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the healthcare workers who treated the deceased patients," Mkhize said, adding that the recovery rate stands at 90%.

The Western Cape has 3 122 active COVID-19 infections, with a total of 115 431 confirmed cases.

Gauteng has a total of 227 833 cases, followed by KwaZulu-Natal with 122 624, while the Eastern Cape has 95 050 infections since the outbreak.

The Minister said the number of tests conducted to date is 4 752 596, with 25 721 new tests performed since the last report.

Globally, there have been 43 766 712 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 1 163 459 deaths, reported to the World Health Organisation.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SAnews.gov.za

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
U.S. Opposition to Okonjo-Iweala as WTO Chief Stalls Process
Are We Witnessing the Fall of Malawi Cleric Bushiri's Empire?
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Nigerian Actor Desmond Elliot Wins House of Assembly Seat
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.