South Africa: Covid-19 Death Toll Reaches 19,111

The number of detected COVID-19 cases is now 719 714 after 1 863 new infections were identified in the last 24 hours.

In Wednesday's statement, Health Minister, Dr Zweli Mkhize, said 58 patients succumbed the respiratory illness, which pushes the death toll to 19 111.

Of the latest deaths, 18 are from the Eastern Cape, 12 from KwaZulu-Natal, 10 from the Western Cape, seven from Limpopo, six from the Northern Cape, three from the Free State and two from Gauteng.

"We extend our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the healthcare workers who treated the deceased patients," Mkhize said, adding that the recovery rate stands at 90%.

The Western Cape has 3 122 active COVID-19 infections, with a total of 115 431 confirmed cases.

Gauteng has a total of 227 833 cases, followed by KwaZulu-Natal with 122 624, while the Eastern Cape has 95 050 infections since the outbreak.

The Minister said the number of tests conducted to date is 4 752 596, with 25 721 new tests performed since the last report.

Globally, there have been 43 766 712 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 1 163 459 deaths, reported to the World Health Organisation.