Africa: Human Rights 'Pushed to the Curb' in the World's Rush to a Covid-19 Vaccine

29 October 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Christi Nortier

The world is hurtling towards a Covid-19 vaccine with much talk about the safeguarding of universal human rights and transparency, but very little tangible progress to show for it, according to detailed research by Human Rights Watch. On Thursday, it released a report on the search for a Covid-19 vaccine. Its solutions include an urgent call for universal support for proposals by South Africa and India to scrap some aspects of international patent laws for Covid-19 vaccines.

It has been repeated since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic - universal and equitable access to a safe and effective Covid-19 vaccine is the only way to truly overcome the pandemic and return to "normal" life. Yet, the current approach is leading the world far off this path, according to a report released by Human Rights Watch on Thursday 29 October 2020 titled "Whoever Finds the Vaccine Must Share It": Strengthening Human Rights and Transparency Around Covid-19 Vaccines.

The new report covers the period between 23 April 2020 and 13 October 2020 to provide an up-to-date and extensively researched overview of the world's disjointed scramble for a Covid-19 vaccine.

The report details how a call for a "people's vaccine" has remained mere...

