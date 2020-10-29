Gambia: Foreign Minister Meets Diplomats, Holds Telephone Talks With Japanese Ambassador

The Honourable Minister of Foreign Affairs, Dr. Mamadou Tangara, had an audience with the Ambassador of the Republic of Turkey to The Gambia, His Excellency Tolga Bermek, in his office in Banjul, yesterday morning.

The two officials discussed issues of mutual interest and also ways and means of further strengthening the already cordial bilateral relations between The Gambia and the Republic of Turkey.

After his meeting with the Turkish Diplomat, Foreign Minister Tangara had a telephone conversation with the Ambassador of Japan to The Gambia based in Dakar, Senegal. His Excellency Ambassador ARAI Tatsuo informed Foreign Minister Tangara that the new Government in Japan is willing and ready to strengthen bilateral cooperation with The Gambia in all aspects.

The two officials also worked out modalities to sign the Exchange Notes between the two countries within the framework of Japan's Food Assistance Programme. The food assistance programme improves food security in the country and also addresses nutritional needs.

Also at the Foreign Ministry was the new British High Commissioner to The Gambia, His Excellency David Belgrove OBE. The two officials discussed issues of mutual interests to both The Gambia and the United Kingdom.

Issued by the Communication Unit of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation and Gambians Abroad