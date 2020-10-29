South Africa: Water and Sanitation Urges KZN Residents to Save Water As Dam Levels Decline

press release

KZN residents urged to save water as temperatures rise and dam levels decline

KwaZulu-Natal residents have been urged to use water sparingly as temperatures continue to rise and negatively impacting on the province's dam levels. The Department of Water and Sanitation said dam levels have dropped from last week's 52.1% to 51.7% this week.

Although a minor decline, the Department's spokesperson Sputnik Ratau said the weekly drop remained a grave concern.

"High temperatures cause water to evaporate and this obviously impacts on water levels. We are hoping that the summer rains expected towards the end of November and early December will rescue the situation," Ratau said.

He added that the Department together with local government were working tirelessly to provide immediate relief to affected communities by ensuring that water tanks and tankers which have been provided are sent out to communities in need.

"We understand the frustrations and the plight of the people. As a Department mandated to provide this basic need, we are doing the best that we can to support municipalities in enabling them to function optimally," he said.

Ratau said one of the key measures taken is providing the much needed manpower to help municipalities respond speedily to water leaks callouts.

The Department hasalso sent a stern warning against water infrastructure vandalism saying culprits will not be spared and will have to face the full might of the law.

