South Africa: MEC Nomagugu Simelane-Zulu On 24 Hours Service Delivery At Qadi Clinic

MEC Simelane-Zulu takes swift, decisive action during visit to two clinics: security beefed up at previously under-siege Qadi Clinic as it returns to 24-hour operations; MEC demands better queue management system and turnaround plan for troubled Phoenix CHC

In yet another display of swift and decisive action, KwaZulu-Natal Health MEC Ms Nomagugu Simelane-Zulu has declared that the Qadi Clinic at Umzinyathi, north of Durban, should go back to operating on a 24 hour-basis with immediate effect; while calling for an urgent turnaround plan for the troubled Phoenix Community Health Centre (CHC) - including the reduction of patient waiting times.

The MEC visited the two health facilities yesterday, following numerous complaints from the public to her office.

Qadi Clinic ceased to function around the clock in April 2017, following a series of criminal incidents, including the armed robbery and assault of staff, as well as burglaries that resulted in the theft of computer equipment.

Upon being informed about the challenges brought about by the limited operating hours yesterday, the MEC immediately issued an urgent instruction for the beefing up of the facility's security detail within one week. This will allow the facility to function optimally and meet the community's needs. The move was welcomed as a boost for the local community, as patients with emergencies such as childbirth deliveries and those who require care for trauma and injuries after hours will now, once again, receive help closer to their homes.

Reflecting on these visits, MEC Simelane-Zulu said: "Before COVID - 19, we had made a commitment to visit all our health facilties, be it hospitals, Community Health Centres or clinics, just to ensure that the service that is being provided is of good quality. We have now resumed that programme.

"Here at Qadi Clinic we've a number of complaints, and among these was the fact that that this facility was no longer operating on a 24-hour basis.

"We've now taken a decision to make sure that we boost the security detail at this clinic, so that it will continue to operate on a 24 hour basis. But, having said that, we do want to make it clear that it's very important for the community to take ownership of health facilities because only a partnership between us and the community can make us prosper. We call upon them to protect the facilities, because that's the only way we can function properly."

MEC Simelane-Zulu also held a meeting with Inkosi Mqoqi Ngcobo of Amaqadi Tribal Authority, civic leaders, and a few members of the local community.

"One of the main issues that Inkosi raised was the scourge of substance abuse. We agreed that with Cllr Ntokozo Sibiya, who is an exco member at eThekwini Municipality that, along with other relevant MECs, we're going to come up with a programme that will address the issue of substance abuse in the area, so that we eliminate this scourge once and for all," she said.

Upon her arrival at Phoenix CHC, MEC Simelane-Zulu took issue with management over the long queues, and what appeared to be a duplication of COVID - 19 screening procedures: patients were being screened at the entrance, and again where they sit and wait for files. This, the MEC argued, was contributing to the longer waiting times. The MEC also expressed her disquiet that at least five patients in the queue had lost their files, which makes the management of their medical history difficult.

She was also not impressed that management had failed from 2017 to implement a model to integrate HIV/AIDS and TB medicine with other chronic medication in order to eradicate the stigmatization of patients. The MEC then gave an ultimatum to district management, who oversee the functioning of the CHC, to present a turnaround plan.

The MEC has vowed to continue visiting more health facilities, without announcement, in various parts of the vast eThekwini and other districts - particularly those that have serious challenges, so that they may receive the support they require in order to improve their level of service.