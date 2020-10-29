Namibia: Desert Golf Classic Slated for December

Nedbank Namibia has once again committed N$110 000 towards hosting the Nedbank Desert Classic golf event, which will take place at the Rossmund Golf Course in Swakopmund on 28-29 December.

JG van Graan, Nedbank Namibia's chief financial officer, said with the success of last year's event, Nedbank is excited to once again be part of the golf competition.

"The Nedbank Desert Classic event usually draws some of the top golf players in Namibia and our aim is to present them with a world class experience when they step onto the Rossmund Golf Course in December," said van Graan. Dan Zwiebel of DZ Golf says the Nedbank Desert Classic will follow a betterball stableford format with a scramble drive. "The field can accommodate 72 teams, and these will be allocated on a first come first served basis. Interested teams are welcome to contact me directly at an@dzgolf.com.na," said Zwiebel.

Entries close on 20 December and entry fees will once again be N$1 000 per player and will include both green and competition fees, as well as top-notch welcoming gifts, halfway house treats on both golfing days and a prize giving lunch for all participants. The Nedbank Desert Classic provides the perfect backdrop to end off both an engaging year and month for Nedbank Namibia in Swakopmund, considering the fact that the bank is also hosting the Nedbank Desert Dash on 11-12 December, as well as the Nedbank Swakopmund Food Festival on 18-19 December at the coastal town.