South Africa: Gangster State - Unravelling Ace Magashule's Web of Capture By Pieter-Louis Myburgh

As Ace Magashule stays in the headlines for all the wrong reasons, it's a good time to read another excerpt of Pieter-Louis Myburgh's bestselling book, 'Gangster State'. Here, on one warm Saturday morning in late 2013, Free State premier Ace Magashule knocked on the door of city mayor Thabo Manyoni's Bloemfontein residence, alone, to fetch him for a mysterious business trip in Johannesburg.

When they arrived at Johannesburg's southern edge, Magashule steered the BMW X5 past the exits that led to the city's CBD. Manyoni could now rule out Luthuli House as a possible destination. The premier instead continued driving up the M1, the national highway's four-lane tributary that snakes through the city's affluent, forested core.

Before they reached the point further north where the two highways again merge, Magashule took an off-ramp. The black BMW now cruised westward on one of the area's wider, tree-lined roads. After a couple of turns, the premier and the mayor entered Saxonwold, a suburb where the top-floor windows of double-storey homes peeked over tall gates and walls.

Magashule slowed as they reached a particularly large property. It was protected by a white, spiked fence perched atop an already imposing wall. This concrete bulwark...