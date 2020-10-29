Malawi: North DPP Leaves It to Mutharika for Regional Governor Appointment

Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) district governors in the northern have reversed their decision to go ahead in appointing a caretaker regional governor, saying they did not properly understand what the party's constitution says on the matter.

The decision follows a meeting between the district governors and the party's vice president for the region, Goodall Gondwe and the party's legal advisor, Charles Mhango, in Mzuzu on Wednesday.

The governors led by Rumphi DPP district governor, Kondwani Harawa, had appointed Smart Kayira as the caretaker regional governor but Mhango said they had goofed.

During the meeting, Mhango and Gondwe told the district governors that it is the DPP constitution that empowers the President to appoint a caretaker governor.

The two said the decision of the district governors to appoint Mwakayira as a caretaker regional governor was illegal.

"You misunderstood our [DPP] constitution. The president is the only one who has the power to appoint a caretaker regional governor and not just everyone. Learn to invite a legal practitioner especially when dealing with such legal matters," Mhango schooled the district governors.

On his part, Gondwe sternly asked the group to reverse their decision or they would face the wrath of the Party's constitution.

And, in their response, the governors made an apology to President Peter Mutharika saying they had been flying blind as regards the party's legal provisions.

Harawa, who led the governors, thanked Gondwe and Mhango for opening their eyes.

Meanwhile, four names which include Smart Mwakayira, Kelvin Chilambo and Mkavuli Mhango are still with Mutharika for consideration of the regional governor caretaker post which fell vacant following the arrest, conviction and sentencing to four years of Christopher Mzomera Ngwira for abuse of Constituency Development Fund (CDF) resources when he was MP.

