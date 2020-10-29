Malawi Bureau of Standards to Work With SMEs - Kandodo

Malawi Bureau of Standards (MBS) has been urged to work with Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) to ensure that certification on quality and marketable products are realized.

Minister of Labour, Ken Kandodo on Wednesday visited the MBS in Blantyre.

He said that SMEs have the highest potential to create the 1 million jobs; government was implementing hence the need for SMEs to be equipped with the necessary expertise to produce quality and competitive products.

Kandodo said apart from employing others, the SMEs need to have quality products to compete in the highly competitive markets that should in turn help to contribute to growth of the country's economy.

"We came to see how, MBS can work with the SMEs in making sure that government efforts of job creation are realized within the specified period," the minister said.

He noted that some SMEs complained of having troubles in accessing certification from MBS, which made them giving up to advance their business ideas.

"We have been schooled on processes of certification and we have asked the MBS to work with the SMEs and guide them throughout the process so that they do not get frustrated," Kandodo said.

He expressed hope that after meeting with MBS the issues of certification to SMEs would not be a barrier to SMEs that have the potential to grow.

MBS Director General, Simon Mandala said the visit was important as this would help build the relationship between the SMEs and the MBS which has not been okay in the past.

He said that most SMEs skip the crucial process of registration adding that some rush to sell their products without proper standardization and certification of the bureau.

"We have had examples where an entrepreneur goes to the biggest supermarkets in town to sell their products and the shop asks them to go get certifications from us before they start supplying their products."

"In most occasions SMEs come to MBS with pressure wanting certification of products within shortest period," Mandala noted.

Ministry of Labour is championing the 1 million job creation programme as has been meeting key stakeholders in the past four months to see means and ways to create the jobs.