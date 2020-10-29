Liberia: Fail Only At Your Peril, Mr. President, to Bring the Killers of the LRA/LAA Auditors to Justice!

Weeks after their suspicious deaths at the hands of unknown assailants, families of the slain auditors have announced scheduled funeral rites to lay their loved ones to rest.

Their deaths have left the nation in a state of uncertainty not knowing what next to expect.

Police investigators have announced that they have in their custody, an individual identified as "Supreme", which is probably his nom de guerre.

Known as a dangerous criminal and notorious armed robber, he was found to be in the possession of Gifty Lama's laptop and phone, yet no one has been charged for the crime.

The Police has been cautioning the public to refrain from jumping to premature conclusions as to what may have actually happened that caused the serial deaths of three auditors and a tax official.

But the reported flight of one of the examining pathologists, Dr. Benedict Kolee, from the country has tended to further ingrain public perceptions of bias in the handling of the case and lack of confidence in the investigative process.

Questions are being asked, and rightly so, just why Dr. Kolee would suddenly leave the country after submitting his autopsy report and, in doing so, drop hints of the unlikelihood of his return anytime soon.

Was the autopsy report conclusive in its findings and did the results contradict in any shape or form the current narrative being spun by official spin doctors attributing the cause of death to random or self-inflicted accidents?

His colleague who performed the autopsy along with him is reported to still be in Liberia.

Just what next is to follow remains unclear at this point in time. That the families have announced planned funeral rites for the deceased, suggests that the Police did give the go-ahead to inter the bodies following completion of the autopsies on auditors Albert Peters and Victoria Gifty Asmah Lamah.

But just what the results of the autopsy are, no one knows for sure because they have been kept under wraps and away from public scrutiny.

Meanwhile public speculations about "nothing coming out of this case" appear to be gaining traction by the day.

And the reason for this is the seemingly prolonged delay in bringing suspects before the law. A suspected killer named "Supreme", who Police claims is in their custody, is yet to be forwarded to court.

Who are or might have been his accomplices has not been disclosed but the public appears convinced that he did not act alone.

But just why he has not yet been charged and forwarded to court for prosecution is anyone's guess.

That has left the families of the deceased, agonizing and feeling distraught with a deep sense of loss and disappointment at the failure of the Police to identify the killers and bring them to justice.

The Daily Observer has entreated Justice Minister Musah Dean to not allow this situation to be mishandled. As chairman of the Joint Security and Justice Minister, he has the duty and obligation to ensure that the killers of the LRA quartet are brought to justice without delay.

Those individuals were performing their duties to God and Country. They did not deserve to die, to have their lives snuffed out just like that by wicked elements bent on covering-up their dirty trails of massive theft of state resources.

The now leaked audit report completed by IAA head, Barten Nyeswa, for which he received the death sentence, points to massive theft of US$48 million by state functionaries placed in charge of the Anti-COVID-19 national response effort.

This is completely unacceptable. The public suspects that officials of this government organized, planned and executed a grand design to eliminate the auditors out of fear of being exposed to public censure and ridicule and possibly even prosecution.

In view of this situation, the Daily Observer calls on President Weah to leave no stone unturned to bring those responsible to justice. Above all, he should remember that as leader of the nation, he is like a shepherd to a flock of sheep who will not rest or sleep until he finds that single lost sheep and bring it home. He (President Weah) must not sleep on this. The nation will long remember how he handled this. And as sure as night follows day, this matter will come to haunt him if he does not do the right thing by bringing those responsible to justice. He can only fail at his peril.