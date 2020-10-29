Malawi: Ngoni Senior Chief Mtwalo Arrested for Assaulting Cop Charges

Malawi Police Service in Mzuzu City have confirmed the arrest of Ngoni Senior Chief Mtwalo of Mzimba for allegedly assaulting officer-in-charge for Mtwalo Police Unit, Thomas Chirwa on Monday evening while on duty.

Northern region police deputy spokesperson Maurice Chapola said the police officer was injured in the process.

Mtwalo, real name, Shexter Bywell Jere, was taken to Mzuzu Police station where he was charged with assault and causing actual bodily harm

The victim Chirwa claimed Mtwalo assaulted him while he, and other officers were manning a roadblock around Edundu area.

Chirwa said Mtwalo confronted him on why the police barred his people from constructing houses at a certain area which is under dispute between the chief and some of his subjects.

