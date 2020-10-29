Namibia: Cash-in-Transit Robbers Remanded in Custody

Prosecution is still opposing the release on bail of a group of men who were arrested in connection to a cash-in-transit robbery at Black Chain shopping complex in Katutura last month, involving more than N$900 000.

According to prosecutor Latoya Makumbo, investigations are still ongoing and the police are yet to apprehend more suspects. Furthermore, the charges that the accused are facing are of a serious nature. Thus, it would not be prudent for the court to release them on bail pending the finalisation of their case.

During court proceedings, Makumbo brought a joinder application to have Auala Patrick added to the accused group.

Patrick is the latest person to be arrested after his co-accused Andreas Katonyala, Simon Ndimulunde and Johannes Noag were arrested a day after the robbery took place.

Patrick's lawyer Mabanga Siyomunji said they do not oppose to him being added to case.

All accused made an appearance before magistrate Johannes Shuuveni yesterday in the Katutura Magistrate's Court. Their case was postponed to 27 November for further police investigations and for legal representation. All accused were remanded in police custody.

The prosecution is alleging the accused form part of the group of seven to eight men who were armed with pistols and held two Southern Cross Security Services guards - a driver and his crewman - at gunpoint while they were busy loading boxes of money into their getaway vehicle.

According to police spokesperson Deputy Commissioner Kauna Shikwambi, the stolen money was collected from various business premises around Windhoek. The crewmen were busy collecting money from Pick n Pay shop, Katutura, when the incident occurred.

The suspects allegedly overpowered the security guards and took away all the boxes of money from their cash-in-transit vehicle.

The suspects loaded the stolen boxes of money into a silver VW Polo hatchback and drove away.

According to court documents, the accused walked away with N$991 196 in cash.

The group are currently facing one count of robbery with aggregating circumstances, respectively.