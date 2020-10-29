Ghana: Fred Oware Makes Case for Akufo-Addo's Re-Election

New Patriotic Party (NPP) stalwart, Mr Fred Oware has appealed to the electorate of Bui and its enclave to reciprocate the good work of the NPP by voting massively for President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and the parliamentary candidate of Banda constituency, Mr Joe Danquah.

He explained that the constituency and Bui Resettlement Area have had their fair share of the national cake and therefore need to support the NPP administration to bring more development projects to the area by renewing its mandate for another four years.

According to him, interventions such as the free Senior High School policy, Planting for Food and Jobs and On-Village One-Dam have gone a long way to better the lives of Ghanaians.

Mr Oware, who is the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Bui Power Authority (BPA) made the appeal at the inauguration and handing over of the Fred Oware Innovation Centre (FOIC) last Tuesday at Bui Resettlement Village in the Banda District of the Bono Region.

The centre was an initiative of Mr. Oware and solely sponsored by him through savings from his salary.

It would offer assistance to participations, especially the youth within the Bui enclave, to experience and learn creative ideas and use of modern technology.

The courses have been tailored to incentivise participants discover and realise their creative ideas, unearth their potential to succeed in a fast growing technological world.

According to Mr. Oware, FOIC would leverage on the high intellectual skills to offer part time facilitation services for participants

"Participants are to go through an intensive six-months hands on and

classroom lectures to graduate from the centre," he said.

The centre would also offer pupils at BPA Basic School an opportunity to undertake their Information Communication and Technology and science related practicals in a more serene and advanced environment.

The goals of the centre, he noted, are to grow innovative talents, turn passion into purpose, develop an innovator's mindset and have fun learning.

Chairman of the BPA, Mr. Afare Apeadu Donkor, noted that Mr. Oware has been someone who continuously strived to ensure the development of human capacity within BPA and help workers reach their highest potential.

He commended the BPA CEO for establishing the centre that would expose people in the Bui enclave to the world of science, technology and robotics.

"It is our firm resolve that this legacy will continue and outlive Fred's tenure because of the immense benefits it has for the people of the community," he added.

The centre would be managed by the BPA under its Corporate Social Responsibility programmes.

The Board Chairman pledged that the Authority would set aside funds and resources to maintain and develop further facilities at the centre.