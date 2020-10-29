Cameroon: Teqball - Several Disciplines in One

Even though a new sports discipline many young Cameroonians are getting interested in Teqball to help build their technical and tactical skills.

Teqball is a popular football-based sport. The game requires a ball to be played on a curved table regarded as the Teq table. This table-top game is a hybrid of Ping-Pong and Soccer. Teqball is recently included into the 2021 Asian Beach Games and the African Beach Games. The sport is relatively young and was invented in 2012 in Hungary. Teqball is majorly played either as singles or a doubles game that is between two or four players. But it can be played between three players (Canadian doubles) or even by more than four players as well in a "round-the-table" format and can be played indoors, outdoors or on the beach. The players can use any part of their body to strike the ball except their hands and arms. The game is constituted of three sets of 20 points each. The player has to touch the ball with the same part of the body only once. In the singles competition it is three touches per setting but in the mixed competition it in two touches and the third touch must be sent to the team mate before sending it to the other side of the table. The sport includes the rules of table tennis but the difference is that it is played with football. The Teqball has several variants such as teq volley which is played with the hands, teq pon which is played with the table tennis ball and the teq quis which is played with lawn tennis ball. All these different fields have been changed on one table called teqball. Cameroon was affiliated in the International Teqball Federation (FITEQ) since 2018. In 2019, Cameroon participated in the African Beach Teqball Games in Cape Verde where she emerged champions. The Cameroonian pair was made up of Hubert Noah and Gregory Tchami. In the same year Cameroon took part in the second World Championship in Poland where the country finished on the fifth position. For now, teqball is practiced in the Littoral and Centre regions. Officials of the federation say the West, North and East regions will follow in the days ahead. In order to bring teqball closer to the public the teqball association has donated teqball tables to different institutions in the country. Recently, the Cameroon Teqball association donated teqball tables to the Intermediate Lions team during their training session in Mbankomo. The objective was to help improve the technical and tactical qualities of the players.