Cameroon: Kumba Massacre - Buea in Total Wailing

South West Women and children took to the streets demanding an end to the killings in the North West and South West Regions as they mourned school children murdered in Kumba.

Wailing engulfed the town of Buea yesterday, October 28, 2020, as South West Women and children took to the streets mourning the mass execution of students in Kumba by separatists on October 24, 2020. Dressed in black attires and with peace plants in hands, they marched from Check Point in Molyko through Bongo Square, Buea Regional Hospital and to South West Governor's Office. At the Buea Regional Hospital, they prayed for the speedy recovering of two of the Kumba carnage victims who are receiving treatment. Be it at Check Point, Bongo Square, Buea Regional Hospital or Esplanade of South West Governor Office, the women and children wailed uncontrollably that attacks on children and women should stop. They equally requested an end to the sociopolitical upheavals in the North West and South West Regions of Cameroon.

In hand were signboards expressing their demands. "We want a Cameroon where children can go to school and come back alive", "Stop the war", "Stop the killings", "Stop killing women and children", "We need concrete solutions" etc. Other messages read "We are tired of fighting", "Stop let us talk we need peace", "We are tired of the bloodshed", among others. As the march unfolded in the town, sorrowful songs that provoked tears from onlookers rented the atmosphere.

In a declaration read by Sona Ediage Lucia, South West Regional Delegate for Women Empowerment and the Family, the women were aggrieved by the horrendous murder of their children whose only crime was their quest for education. They felt exasperated by the delusional idea that preventing children from going to school can be used as a leverage to make political gains. They were stunned by the monstrous audacity and boldness with which these malefactors take away lives. The women vehemently condemned the killing of innocent school children in Kumba. They called on those with arms in the bushes to lay them down and to submit to the Disarmament Demobilization and Reintegration Center in Buea. They upheld peace and peaceful settlement of disputes as invaluable implements for sustainable development among others. The declaration was handed to South West Governor, Bernard Okalia Bila.