Cameroon: Kumba - Between Sadness, Relative Calm

29 October 2020
Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

On Tuesday October 27, 2020, a few days after the massacre of students at the Mother Francisca International Bilingual Academy life was gradually returning to normal in the town.

The atmosphere still remained gloomy in Kumba, capital of the Meme Division of the South West Region on October 27, 2020, a few days after armed separatist terrorists stormed the Mother Francisca International Bilingual Academy on Saturday, October 24, 2020, opened fire leading to the death of seven form one students and several others injured.

When the inter-ministerial delegation instructed by the President of the Republic, Paul Biya , led by the Minister of Territorial Administration, Paul Atanga Nji got to Kumba around 11: 30 am on October 27, 2020, the members found a town that was still to come to terms with the barbaric incident. The expectant population joined the local authorities to welcome the delegation that came with President Paul Biya and entire Cameroonian people's messages of comfort, support and solidarity to the bereaved families and quick recovery to the injured students.

Noticeable, life was gradually returning to normal in the town. Business places were opened, commercial motorcycles, taxis and private vehicles were circulating and drinking spots were busy. Curiously, no child was seen in school uniform as the gruesome killings had scared people from sending their children to school. Pastor Amungwa Boniface, spokesman of the parents whose children were murdered said he could not send his daughter to school as he prefers seeing the child alive than sacrifice her life.

Equally, despite the return to normalcy, family members of the murdered students remained inconsolable with tears running down their cheeks. This was the atmosphere at the Kumba City Council conference hall where the delegation members met the population, especially families of the murdered and injured students to deliver key messages. It was indeed a mourning house.

Following the words of encouragement, assurance of security and support Minister Atanga Nji corroborated by the Ministers of Secondary Education, Pauline Nalova Lyonga and that of Basic Education, Laurent Serges Etoundi Ngoa gave the population, there are hopes that children will be back in schools soon.

Read the original article on Cameroon Tribune.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Cameroon Tribune. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Cameroon Tribune

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
U.S. Opposition to Okonjo-Iweala as WTO Chief Stalls Process
Are We Witnessing the Fall of Malawi Cleric Bushiri's Empire?
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Adele Rolling in the 'Deep' After Africa Sex Tourism Skit

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.