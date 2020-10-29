Cameroon: Kumba - Between Sadness, Relative Calm

On Tuesday October 27, 2020, a few days after the massacre of students at the Mother Francisca International Bilingual Academy life was gradually returning to normal in the town.

The atmosphere still remained gloomy in Kumba, capital of the Meme Division of the South West Region on October 27, 2020, a few days after armed separatist terrorists stormed the Mother Francisca International Bilingual Academy on Saturday, October 24, 2020, opened fire leading to the death of seven form one students and several others injured.

When the inter-ministerial delegation instructed by the President of the Republic, Paul Biya , led by the Minister of Territorial Administration, Paul Atanga Nji got to Kumba around 11: 30 am on October 27, 2020, the members found a town that was still to come to terms with the barbaric incident. The expectant population joined the local authorities to welcome the delegation that came with President Paul Biya and entire Cameroonian people's messages of comfort, support and solidarity to the bereaved families and quick recovery to the injured students.

Noticeable, life was gradually returning to normal in the town. Business places were opened, commercial motorcycles, taxis and private vehicles were circulating and drinking spots were busy. Curiously, no child was seen in school uniform as the gruesome killings had scared people from sending their children to school. Pastor Amungwa Boniface, spokesman of the parents whose children were murdered said he could not send his daughter to school as he prefers seeing the child alive than sacrifice her life.

Equally, despite the return to normalcy, family members of the murdered students remained inconsolable with tears running down their cheeks. This was the atmosphere at the Kumba City Council conference hall where the delegation members met the population, especially families of the murdered and injured students to deliver key messages. It was indeed a mourning house.

Following the words of encouragement, assurance of security and support Minister Atanga Nji corroborated by the Ministers of Secondary Education, Pauline Nalova Lyonga and that of Basic Education, Laurent Serges Etoundi Ngoa gave the population, there are hopes that children will be back in schools soon.