South Sudan: Lt. Gen. Kabbashi and Al-Taayeshi Leave for Juba

Khartoum — Members of the Transitional Sovereignty Council, Lt. Gen. Shams-Eddin Kabbashi, and Mohamed Hassan Al-Taayeshi, Thursday left for Juba, South Sudan State, in the context of the arrangements of South Sudan mediation to continue the negotiation with the People's Movement - North led by Abdul-Aziz Al-Hillo.

The delegation accompanying the members of the Transitional Sovereignty Council included the Minister of Justice, Dr. Nasr-Eddin Abdul-Bari, and the Federal Government Minister, Dr. Yousif Adam Al-Dhai.

The delegation was seen off at Khartoum Airport by the Secretary General of the Transitional Sovereignty Council, Gen. Mohamed Al-Ghali Ali Yousif.