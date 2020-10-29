South Sudan: Lt. Gen. Kabbashi and Al-Taayeshi Leave for Juba

29 October 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — Members of the Transitional Sovereignty Council, Lt. Gen. Shams-Eddin Kabbashi, and Mohamed Hassan Al-Taayeshi, Thursday left for Juba, South Sudan State, in the context of the arrangements of South Sudan mediation to continue the negotiation with the People's Movement - North led by Abdul-Aziz Al-Hillo.

The delegation accompanying the members of the Transitional Sovereignty Council included the Minister of Justice, Dr. Nasr-Eddin Abdul-Bari, and the Federal Government Minister, Dr. Yousif Adam Al-Dhai.

The delegation was seen off at Khartoum Airport by the Secretary General of the Transitional Sovereignty Council, Gen. Mohamed Al-Ghali Ali Yousif.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SNA

Don't Miss
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
U.S. Opposition to Okonjo-Iweala as WTO Chief Stalls Process
Are We Witnessing the Fall of Malawi Cleric Bushiri's Empire?
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Adele Rolling in the 'Deep' After Africa Sex Tourism Skit

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.