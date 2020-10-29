Sudan: Al-Burhan Receives Norway Envoy for Sudan

Khartoum — President of the Sovereignty Council, Lt. Gen. Abdul-Fattah Al-Burhan, Thursday received in his office the special envoy for Sudan, Endre Stiansen, who congratulated Al-Burhan on the signing of the comprehensive peace agreement with the armed struggle movements in Juba on Oct. 3.

The Norwegian envoy affirmed in a press statement that his meeting with the Chairman of the Transitional Sovereignty Council was fruitful and useful, in which the challenges facing Sudan were discussed, especially that the country's future is linked to the success of the transitional period.

He said that Norway is one of the donor countries in the Troika, affirming his country's support for the implementation of the comprehensive peace agreement, which represents an important step in the transition process in Sudan.

The Norwegian envoy explained that the meeting touched on the current arrangements to receive the UNITAMS mission at the end of the current year to support the arrangements for the transitional phase and building peace in Sudan.

He said that his country looks forward for full cooperation with Sudan in order to support peace and stability in the country.