Sudan: Al-Burhan Receives Norway Envoy for Sudan

29 October 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — President of the Sovereignty Council, Lt. Gen. Abdul-Fattah Al-Burhan, Thursday received in his office the special envoy for Sudan, Endre Stiansen, who congratulated Al-Burhan on the signing of the comprehensive peace agreement with the armed struggle movements in Juba on Oct. 3.

The Norwegian envoy affirmed in a press statement that his meeting with the Chairman of the Transitional Sovereignty Council was fruitful and useful, in which the challenges facing Sudan were discussed, especially that the country's future is linked to the success of the transitional period.

He said that Norway is one of the donor countries in the Troika, affirming his country's support for the implementation of the comprehensive peace agreement, which represents an important step in the transition process in Sudan.

The Norwegian envoy explained that the meeting touched on the current arrangements to receive the UNITAMS mission at the end of the current year to support the arrangements for the transitional phase and building peace in Sudan.

He said that his country looks forward for full cooperation with Sudan in order to support peace and stability in the country.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SNA

Don't Miss
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
U.S. Opposition to Okonjo-Iweala as WTO Chief Stalls Process
Are We Witnessing the Fall of Malawi Cleric Bushiri's Empire?
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Adele Rolling in the 'Deep' After Africa Sex Tourism Skit

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.