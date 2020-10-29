South Africa: Minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams Invites the Public to Nominate Potential Persons to Be Considered for Appointment to the Council of the Film and Publication Board

press release

Invitation of public nominations for potential candidates to be considered for appointment to the Council of the Film and Publication Board (FPB)

Ms. Stella Tembisa Ndabeni-Abrahams the Minister of Communications and Digital Technologies invites the public to nominate potential persons to be considered for appointment to the Council of the Film and Publication Board, in terms of section 6(3) of the Film and Publication Act, 1996 (Act no. 65 of 1996) ("the Act"), as amended.

Appointed persons will serve as members of the Council on a part-time basis for a period not exceeding five (5) years (subject to Annual Performance assessments). Remuneration (including allowances) will be per the guidelines approved by the Minister. The nominee should be a fit and proper person; be of good character; and not be disqualified in terms of section 7 of the Act and must have experience and expertise in any of the following:

Community development;

Education;

Psychology;

Religion;

Law;

Drama;

Literature;

Communications Science;

Photography;

Cinematography;

Gender Matters;

Children's Rights;

Digital transformation; and

Digital skills and multimedia.

In addition to the requirements of the Act, a candidate with significant experience in Finance and related fields (financial accounting, management accounting, financial management, financial reporting, auditing, risk management), preferably a chartered accountant who has served in Audit Committees will be considered. The nominee must: possess an undergraduate qualification (Bachelor's degree or Advanced/Higher/Post-graduate Diploma) and experience in Corporate or Public Sector Governance. The following will be an added advantage; Board and/board committee experience, business leadership experience, and a minimum of 5 years' experience at senior/executive management level.

Nominations should be submitted to the Minister of Communications and Digital Technologies by no later than Saturday, 14 November 2020.

Nominees must be South African citizens and will be required to disclose financial interests in line with section 7 of the Act.

Successful candidates must submit themselves to verification of qualifications and security vetting.

Candidates with foreign academic qualifications that have not been graded/verified with the South African Qualifications Authority (SAQA), must verify their qualifications directly with SAQA.

Relevant curriculum vitae for the nominated candidate, including the following compulsory information: Identity number; gender; race; current designation and responsibilities; contact details (postal and email addresses, and telephone); qualifications and field of expertise; current and past service on boards; areas of expertise; and the names and contact details of two referees. Confirmation of the availability of the nominee is also required.

A nomination must be submitted through a Nomination Form also downloadable from the Department's website.

Nominations may be sent to the Director-General: Communications and Digital Technologies, for attention Ms. Precious Tsolo via e-mail to: nedappointmentfpb@dtps.gov.za

NB: Nominations will not be considered unless all the requirements set out above are met. Correspondence will be entered into with shortlisted candidates only.