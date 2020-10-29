South Africa: The Evil of Indifference - Hidden and Concealed Suffering Leads to Truncated Truths

opinion

As someone once said, 'indifference to evil is more insidious than evil itself'. And if we are to say that the comparisons between the situation in America now and our own material conditions here in Mzansi are similar, it begs the question: What happens when you live in a society that sees the escalation of indifference - people just not caring for the most vulnerable? And this cuts across race; cuts across class. What happens then?

Whether we do it through protest, or whether we choose to do it through poetry, the written word (journalism) or song, unless we speak about the harsh realities of those who suffer, those who fear and those who experience indifference daily, the truth shall never prevail.

For, hidden and concealed suffering leads to truncated truth and solutions. In this fragile experiment, namely South Africa, we have a lot of these truncated truths and solutions and, hence, we're not making much progress 25 years into our young democracy.

The Intellectual Provocateur, Cornel West (distinguished professor at Harvard, Yale and Princeton) always makes the point that most African-American music, for instance, advocates for how to love. He states that, black music was always at the centre...