South Africa: The Writing Is On the Blackboard for South Africa's Early Childhood Development Education

opinion

The state of early childhood development education in South Africa is largely informal and at times totally unregulated. For many parents, the core goal of an early childhood development centre or preschool is to keep their children occupied for the most of the day. So, when children enter Grade 1, there are stark differences in cognitive and comprehension abilities.

When thinking about education, and particularly education policy in South Africa, the focus is predominantly on assessing results in three spheres, namely primary, secondary or high school, and tertiary education such as university or college.

Currently, South Africa's basic education system is delivering some of the worst educational outcomes in the world. For example, in 2016 South Africa ranked last out of 50 countries in the Progress in International Reading Literacy study. The study will be conducted again in 2021 and will cover 60 countries, so it will be interesting to see how well South Africa performs.

In 2016 it showed that most South African pupils in grades 4 and 5 could not read at the level required of them. During 2016 the World Economic Forum released a report on the quality of South Africa's mathematics and science education, with the...