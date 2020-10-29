South Africa: Judge Zondo Raises the Stakes On Jacob Zuma's Plan to Use Family Ties in Recusal Application

29 October 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Ferial Haffajee

Judge Raymond Zondo, chairperson of the State Capture inquiry, has denied that an old love affair with a sister of one of former president Jacob Zuma's wives should be grounds for his recusal.

Jacob Zuma is planning to bring a recusal application against deputy chief justice and chair of the State Capture inquiry, Raymond Zondo, who has summoned the former head of state to appear before him on 16 November.

Zuma's recusal application is likely to be argued on the grounds of bias and conflict of interest, and it must be brought before 16 November.

The conflict of interest relates to "historical family relations" as set out by Zuma's lawyer in a letter to the commission. Now, Zondo has taken the battle to Zuma in a statement released on 29 October in which he detailed the relationship.

"In the mid 1990s - that is about 25 years ago - when I was in my 30s and was still in private practice as a lawyer - I got into a relationship with a certain woman out of which a child was born. That relationship ended in the 1990s.

"Unbeknown to anybody at the time, that woman's sister, Ms Thobeka Madiba, was,...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

