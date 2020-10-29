South Africa: MEC Bheki Ntuli Inspects Licence Testing Centres in Durban and Joins Roadblock Focusing On Heavy Vehicles

press release

KwaZulu-Natal MEC for Transport, Community Safety and Liaison Bheki Ntuli visited the Rossburgh and Pinetown Driving Licence Testing Centres (DLTCs) today, 28 October 2020, where he conducted an inspection of the facilities and engaged with the public on the level of service rendered by the department, in a bid to address any shortcomings in our systems such as the issue of long queues.

"During my engagements with members of the public at the Pinetown and Rossburgh DLTCs it became apparent that we need to improve the level of customer service we render to the public.

I have directed the management of both centres to regularly update the public and ensure that they attend to the needs of our customers efficiently and professionally. We are working hard to reduce the backlog caused by the Covid-19 closure of our facilities and are appealing to our citizens to be patient," said MEC Ntuli.

MEC Ntuli also bid farewell to Veronica Mhlongo who has worked for the Department at the Rossburgh DLTC for 37 years and will retire at the end of October. He thanked Mhlongo and two other employees who will also be retiring soon for their dedication and outstanding service.

Thereafter, MEC Ntuli joined a multi-disciplinary law enforcement operation at the Marianhill Toll Paza to target heavy vehicles. This is in response to the high representation of heavy vehicles in fatal and serious injury collisions across the province in recent weeks.

"The aim of this multi-disciplinary roadblock operation is to reduce unroadworthy heavy vehicles on the roads by targeting driver compliance. Since 10am this morning, law enforcement officers have stopped 87 vehicles and five heavy vehicles that were found to be unlicensed were charged.

It was a successful operation to ensure road safety in an endeavour to reduce road crashed and fatalities involving heavy vehicles on our provincial roads. More roadblocks will be conducted throughout KZN where the focus will mainly be around compliance and drivers need to be aware that we will be running more operations like this," said MEC Ntuli.

The integrated traffic operations focused on driver documentation, overloading, excessive speeding, drinking and driving, seatbelts, vehicle and driver fitness and roadworthiness.

Meanwhile, the memorial service of the 16 people who died in a horrific accident on the R34 between Melmoth and Ulundi last week will take place in Nongoma, at KwaGqikazi Sports Ground, tomorrow at 12h00.

A minibus taxi collided head-on with a truck and upon impact the minibus taxi caught alight claiming the lives of 16 people, including both drivers. Three victims from the minibus taxi were burnt beyond recognition and DNA testing are being conducted to authenticate the remains of the deceased.