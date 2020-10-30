Tanzania: Breaking - Hussein Mwinyi Wins Zanzibar Presidency

Zanzibar — CCM presidential candidate Dr Hussein Mwinyi has won the Zanzibar race beating other 14 aspirants who were in the race by 76.27 per cent which was equivalent to 380,402 votes.

Zanzibar had 566,352 registered voters with 498,786 turning up at the polling stations on Wednesday October 28, a number that was equivalent to 88.07 per cent.

Mwinyi becomes the eighth President of Zanzibar since the revolution in 1964.

He has called on all the other contestants to come together to build one Zanzibar because as citizens they will need each other to build a prosperous Zanzibar.