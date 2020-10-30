Tanzania: Maalim Seif Arrested in Zanzibar Amid Polling Results Challenging

Dar es Salaam — The ACT Wazalendo presidential candidate, Maalim Seif Sharif Hamad has been arrested by the police force soon after conducting a press conference on Thursday October 29 in Zanzibar.

This is the second time for Maalim Seif ahs been arrested by the Police, after being arrested on October 27 in the morning when he visited the Garagara polling station in Unguja when as it was the first special day of casting votes for security forces and Zanzibar Electoral Commission (ZEC) officials.

When contacted via phone, the Zanzibar Commissioner of Police, Mohamed Haji Hassan responded that it was early to publicize the matter as they were still investigating.

"Police have arrested the whole ACT leadership in Zanzibar and one of the leader was beaten to near death. We are not sure if he is still alive and he is in custody," tweeted Zitto.

Earlier, Zitto tweeted on the arrest of Nassor Mazrui who is Deputy Secretary General of the party and Zanzibar campaign manager for 2020 elections.

According to the party public relation secretary, Salum Bimani also other seven party officials were arrested including Maalim Seif personal secretary, Issa Kheri Hussein.

The arrest came while CCM presidential candidate Dr Hussein Mwinyi is leading in preliminary results, followed by Maalim Seif according to the Zanzibar Electoral Commission (ZEC).

In the video displayed in social media, Maalim Seif who is the party chairman was calling Zanzibaris to meet at Michenzani Street in Unguja to oppose what they claim to be sabotage of the electoral process.

"In claiming this, I call upon all citizen in Unguja Island, everyone do whatever you can to be at Michenzani right now, all of you without delaying. Whether we leaders will die or be arrested, we are ready for anything," he said.