Nigeria Records 'Highest Power Transmission'

29 October 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)

The country says it transmitted above 5,000 megawatts.

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) said the power sector has recorded an all-time national peak transmission of 5,459.50 megawatts.

A statement issued on Thursday by Ndidi Mbah, TCN General Manager, Public Affairs, said the "new record" was achieved on October 28.

The statement said the power generated was efficiently transmitted through the nation's transmission grid at a frequency of 50.26Hz by 8.15pm on the said date.

According to the statement, this milestone in the transmission is higher than any peak ever recorded in the nation's power industry.

It said the new peak surpassed the 5,420.30MW achieved on August 2018 by 39.20MW.

Reacting to the development, Sule Abdulaziz, acting Managing Director, TCN, commended all the players in the power sector value chain for the feat.

Mr Abdulaziz attributed the gradual but steady improvement in the quantum of power delivery to collaboration by the sector players.

He added that the unbridled effort by the Federal Government, through the Ministry of Power, in setting the right environment for seamless operations contributed to the feat.

Mr Abdulaziz expressed optimism that stakeholders in the sector would continue to work together toward ensuring the continued increase in the quantum of power available to consumers nationwide.

He noted that the TCN was committed to working with the generation and distribution companies to ensure sustained improvement in the sector for the benefit of the nation.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Premium Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Nigerian Actor Desmond Elliot Wins House of Assembly Seat
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Are We Witnessing the Fall of Malawi Cleric Bushiri's Empire?
U.S. Opposition to Okonjo-Iweala as WTO Chief Stalls Process
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.