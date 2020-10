ZANZIBAR Electoral Commission (ZEC) has just declared the ruling Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM)'s Presidential candidate Dr Hussein Ali Mwinyi a winner in after garnering 76.27 percent of all votes.

According ZEC, Mwinyi got over 380,000 votes, trailing other contestants from ACT-Wazalendo, CUF and CHADEMA.

Dr Mwinyi thanked members of his ruling party for being part and parcel of his win.