Tanzania: CCM Dominates Parliamentary, Ward Seats in Mtwara Region

SIX out of seven constituencies, whose 2020 General Election results were announced in Mtwara Region, have seen CCM candidates emerging winners.

In the race the former Mtwara Rural constituency Member of Parliament, Hawa Ghasia of CCM failed to retain her seat after collecting 18,564 votes out of 47,378 casted. She was defeated by CUF candidate, Ms Shamsia Mtamba, who emerged the winner by scooping 26,215 votes.

Announcing the results here, the area Returning Officer, Erica Yegella said that five different parties fielded their candidates, citing some as Fuata Issa (ACT-Wazalendo), who got 1,372 votes, Mtuma Yusuf (Chadema) 1,020 votes.

In Mtwara Urban, Returning Officer, Emmanuel Mwaigobeko declared Hassan Mtenga of CCM winner after scooping 22,411 votes, followed by Abdallah Nchuma (CUF) with 13,585, Hassan Abdallah (ACT Wazalendo) 1113, Mohammed Hassan (NCCR-Mageuzi) 85 and Hashim Mohammed (DP) 75.

At Newala Urban Constituency, George Mkuchika (CCM) retained the seat by scoping 18,705 votes, Ismail Chilindima (chadema) 12,546, Mbaraka Ismail (ACT Wazalendo) 733, and Walindi Yusuf (CUF) 2444.

In Newala Rural Maimuna Mtanda (CCM) was announced the winner after bagging 21,468 votes, Safari Said (CUF) 13, 889, Dadi Chimeta (ACT Wazalendo) 1347, and Namva Asia Mohammed (NCCR-Mageuiz) 269.

In Nanyamba Constituency, the Returning Officer, Thomas Mwalafu declared Abdallha Chikota (CCM) a winner after scooping 22,265 votes and retaining the seat.

Other candidates who vied to grab the seat included Mohammed Hassan Ndeile (CUF) securing 11,265 votes, Mayemba Dadi Mohammed (Chadema) 2024, Kadinda Coleta Jeremiah (ACT wazalendo) 755 and Namva Asia Mohammed (NCCR Mageuzi) 269.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

At Nanyumbu constituency, Mohata Mantha Alfredy (CCM) was announced a winner after scooping 37,385 votes, Nyinchi Hassan Luwani (ACT wazalendo) 1079, and Musa Athumani Musa (CUF) 2204.

In Masasi Constituency, Geofrey Mwambe (CCM) was declared a winner after bagging 17,147 votes, followed by Hamza Hakika (CUF) with 14,087, Mustafa Ahmed (Chadema) 1434, Mustaf Musa (ACT wazalendo) 534 and Ahmed Musa (NLD) 103.

Meanwhile, in Kondoa Urban, the Returning Officer, Msoreni Dakawa declared Ally Makoa of (CCM) to have won the seat after bagging 15,220 out of 17,468 votes.

The race also included Saleh Kizota of (Chadema) getting 1,862 votes and CCM also winning all eight councillorship posts in the area.