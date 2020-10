CHAMA Cha Mapinduzi (CCM)'s candidate for Arusha Urban Constituency, Mrisho Gambo has been declared a winner after garnering 82,480 votes.

According to election results announced in Arusha on Thursday, the opposition Chama cha Demokrasia na Maendeleo (CHADEMA)'s candidate Godbless Lema has failed to retain his seat after collecting only 46, 489 votes.

Other candidates are from ACT-Wazalendo (384), ADA-TADEA (241) and CCK (245).